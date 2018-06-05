President Aliyev attends opening of Shamkir-Samukh-Goranboy irrigation canal crossing installation (PHOTO)

5 June 2018 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The Shamkir-Samukh-Goranboy main irrigation canal's crossing installation with the Silk Road and its 4.95 kilometer section have been inaugurated.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company Ahmad Ahmadzade informed the head of state about Shamkirchay water reservoir and Shamkir-Samukh-Goranboy main irrigation canal project. The first line of the irrigation canal was built in the 1980s.

The construction of the 27.95-kilometer second line of the canal started in 2015. The building of the 8.55-kilometer section of Shamkir-Samukh-Goranboy main irrigation canal ended in 2017.

President Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony of Shamkir water reservoir in 2009 and inaugurated it in 2014.

Azernews Newspaper
