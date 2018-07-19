Presidents of Azerbaijan, Italy review exhibition in Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

19 July 2018 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku hosted the opening of the Treasure of Eternity exhibition dedicated to the great son of the Azerbaijani people, military leader and poet Shah Ismail Khatai.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella reviewed the exhibition.

The exhibition is organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism of Italy and the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Then, the Mini Azerbaijan exhibition was reviewed in the Heydar Aliyev Center. One of the exhibits is a model of the Baku Expo 2025 territory. A plan of the territory of 295 hectares is presented there.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella was pleased with his acquaintance with the exhibitions in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Story still developing

