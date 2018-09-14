Declaration of war to Azerbaijan by Armenia openly proves it is side of Karabakh conflict - Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The declaration of war to Azerbaijan by Armenia openly shows that this country is a party to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on Sept. 14.

He noted that the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues to make contradictory statements.

“The declaration of war to Azerbaijan by the Armenian parliament as part of the Shant 2018 military drills and its posting on the official website of the country’s parliament is another and obvious indicator that Armenia is a party to the conflict,” Hajiyev said.

He added that by its actions, the Armenian leadership proves that claims regarding participation of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories in the negotiations are nonsense.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news