Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit (PHOTO)

15 September 2018 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was welcomed by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan urges people of Turkey to trust national currency
Economy news 14 September 15:06
Turkey, Kazakhstan eye to strengthen relations in all spheres: Erdogan
Turkey 13 September 19:38
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani-Turkish unity inviolable
Politics 13 September 16:30
‘Turkey will not watch killing in Syria from sidelines’
Turkey 8 September 04:11
Turkish president meets with Iran's Khamenei after Tehran summit
Turkey 8 September 02:29
Erdogan: Syrian crisis cannot be solved in one day
Turkey 7 September 18:03
Latest
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry shares video on centenary of Baku's liberation
Politics 13:34
Turkmenistan set to develop shipbuilding
Economy news 13:25
National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase gasoline
Tenders 13:13
Turkmenistan supports development of trade, economic relations in Caspian region
Turkmenistan 13:00
Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Russia appointed head of Uzbekneftegaz
Uzbekistan 12:37
G20 trade ministers say WTO reform 'urgent' as new Trump tariffs loom
Economy news 12:36
Azerbaijan ups direct investments abroad by more than quarter
Economy news 12:28
Iran to hold 7th international nanotechnology congress
ICT 12:08
Uzbekistan announces tender for construction of court buildings
Tenders 11:59