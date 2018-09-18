President Aliyev inaugurates Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Alat-Astara-Islamic Republic of Iran state border highway.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the project.
The newly-constructed 204-km road is 15 meters in width. Twenty-four bridges were built on the road.
President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway.
