President Aliyev inaugurates Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway (PHOTO)

18 September 2018 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Alat-Astara-Islamic Republic of Iran state border highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the project.

The newly-constructed 204-km road is 15 meters in width. Twenty-four bridges were built on the road.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway.

Story still developing

