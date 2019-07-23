Ilham Aliyev: Arrival of freight train from China in Azerbaijan - sign of good prospects for co-op in economic, transport fields (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on July 22 at 15:37)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Arrival of a freight train from China in Azerbaijan is a sign of good prospects for cooperation in economic and transport fields, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation led by head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China in various fields.

Recalling his latest visit to China, the head of state said that during his meeting with Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping they conducted fruitful negotiations on the future development of bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev described the signing of 10 important documents and meetings held with heads of leading Chinese companies during the visit were crucial in terms of expanding cooperation.

The president hailed the recent arrival of a freight train from the Chinese city of Xi'an in Azerbaijan as a sign of good prospects for cooperation in economic and transport fields. Underlining the role of mutual visits at different levels in developing bilateral relations, the head of state said the Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Azerbaijan earlier this year was indicative of these ties.

Song Tao thanked for the warm words and conveyed Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping`s greetings to the head of state. Song Tao noted that the relations, which covered different areas, were successfully developing under the leadership of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He underlined that as a result of the far-sighted and well thought-out policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, significant progress had been made in all spheres in the country.

Song Tao emphasized the importance of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the "One Belt, one Road" international forum held in Beijing in April this year. He also stressed the significance of the agreements on expanding bilateral ties reached between Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev during this visit.

The head of state thanked Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping for his greetings, and asked Song Tao to extend his greetings to the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China.

The parties hailed the development of relations between the two countries’ ruling parties, emphasizing the importance of the exchange of visits of young people, scientists and public figures in this regard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news