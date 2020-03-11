Chairman of Disciplinary Commission of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

The first meeting of the Disciplinary Commission of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the new convocation was held on March 11, Trend reports.

Eldar Ibrahimov was elected Chairman of the commission.

The following person entered the commission: Nurlan Hasanov, Afat Hasanova, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Fazail Agamali, Nasib Mahamaliyev, Hikmat Mammadov, Mashhur Mammadov, Sattar Mehbaliyev, Madar Musayev and Nizami Safarov.