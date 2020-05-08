President Ilham Aliyev: Those who set their eyes on property, food ration of poor are traitors

Politics 8 May 2020 16:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

Those who set their eyes on the property and the food ration of the poor are traitors, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making a speech at the opening of the first modular hospital complex in Baku, Trend reports.

“Doctors are risking their lives and health, the health of their loved ones. They take care of the sick around the clock. We highly appreciate the dedication of doctors. The people of Azerbaijan have once again become convinced that in the most difficult time, during the pandemic, doctors are the leading people, the people who protect people’s lives. Of course, along with all other factors, the state is taking the necessary measures. But at the end of the day, it is the doctors who treat patients and bring them back to life. Doctors work day and night to save people. All patients who have got rid of this disease should first of all be grateful to the doctors. Our police officers, employees of the internal troops are on the streets day and night, risking their lives and trying to reason people. We must appreciate their work. Why should anyone want some special privileges? I must note in this regard that the pandemic has shown the whole world: everyone is equal before this disease,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He said that no-one has or will have any privileges.

“This is one of the main components of our policy – the rule of law and equality must be always ensured. Therefore, no privileges will be granted to anyone. Strict punitive measures are being taken in relation to those who violate the quarantine regime, who want to spend time in some public catering facilities, including senior officials. Some of them have already been punished for violating the quarantine regime. At the same time, unfortunately, we see the true colors of national traitors in this situation. Those who set their eyes on the property and the food ration of the poor are traitors. There is no other name for that. This is not a theft, not some petty crime. How can one describe the actions of officials trying to appropriate the food rations sent by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation? Only as betrayal. I have already said this but want to say again: many call the pandemic a war. In fact, it is a war. How can one describe these people in this situation? Therefore, they will inevitably be punished. In addition, to embezzle the wages, especially those of the poor, the payment cards of those involved in community service, withdrawing their money in the current circumstances is also a betrayal,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that all five heads of the executive authority arrested recently are accused of these abominable acts

“Recent arrests also testify to this. Hundreds of payment cards were found in the offices of these heads of executive authority, their relatives and assistants. Hundreds! I am told that 140 payment cards were found in the office of the head of the executive authority who was last to be arrested. What it this? We give these cards to those who cannot find a job. We gave them earlier too. Every year we engaged 30,000, 40,000 of such people in public work – painting a building, landscaping a garden and other work. They received a salary at the level of the minimum wage, which is 250 manats today. But the cards due to them are appropriated by the heads of the executive authority and then this money is appropriated. And poor people are left without work and money. Is this a petty crime? No! This is betrayal. There is no other name for that. They continued doing this in the current conditions. These people have no conscience, they have lost it completely,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“We will continue to mercilessly fight such elements. . Today, all the healthy forces of our society have rallied around one goal: to come out of this situation with small losses, to save people, to cure the sick. We must take care of the doctors so that they could take care of our people and themselves. Therefore, such dirty acts in the current situation are completely unacceptable. I want to say again: those who take such steps and commit such crimes will receive a deserved punishment,” said the head of state.

