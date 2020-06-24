Azerbaijani president, first lady open newly renovated bridge over Ganjachay River
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony to launch the newly renovated bridge over the Ganjachay River at M. A. Abbaszade Street in the city of Ganja.
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new educational block of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Shah Abbas and Ughurlu Khan caravanserai complex in Ganja after restoration (PHOTO)