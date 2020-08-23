Minister of Defense of the Russia to pay a working visit to Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23
Trend:
At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu will pay a working visit to Baku, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The visit will take place on August 25.
