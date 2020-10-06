Iran's Rouhani makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

On 6 October, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Hassan Rouhani expressed his country's concern over the ongoing armed clashes on the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying he hopes that the conflict would soon be resolved peacefully.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that as a result of the Armenian military provocation, which launched on 27 September and continues today, the positions of our military units along the line of contact and our residential settlements came under heavy artillery fire by Armenia. As a result, our servicemen and 27 civilians were killed, more than 170 people were injured, more than 900 houses were damaged or completely destroyed. The Azerbaijani side has carried out successful counter-offensive operations and liberated part of our occupied territories.

The head of state noted that part of the occupied territory on the Iranian-Azerbaijani state border has come under the control of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani border troops and border infrastructure will soon be deployed in the liberated areas along the border.

President Ilham Aliyev described Armenia's ongoing military aggression and provocations as the biggest obstacle to ensuring peace and security in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Hassan Rouhani discussed the issues related to further successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, expressing hope that these ties would continue to expand and strengthen in line with the interests of our countries and peoples.