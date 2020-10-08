Journalist report proves that French nationals of Armenian origin in ranks of Armenia’s forces as mercenaries - Assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A report of journalist proves that French nationals of Armenian origin are in the ranks of Armenia’s forces as mercenaries attacking Azerbaijani civilians and militaries, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

Hajiyev was commenting on the reportage prepared by Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports on Oct. 8.

“Instead of accusing Azerbaijan we urge countries to take measures to stop their nationals,” assistant to the president tweeted.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

The information can be found at the following link:

https://novayagazeta.ru/articles/2020/10/07/87416-voyna-u-yuzhnyh-vorot