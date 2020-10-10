Azerbaijani Army has complete advantage on battlefield – both in terms of logistics and combat readiness, says President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan is liberating the occupied territories. Good news comes from the frontline almost every day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Every day, our soldiers and officers perform their combat missions with dignity. At the same time, they are capturing more and more commanding positions. They are taking over strategic heights. Thus, the operational plan is being fully implemented. The operational plan is based on modern combat principles. Today, the Azerbaijani Army has a complete advantage on the battlefield – both in terms of logistics and combat readiness,” the head of state said.

Having noted that many pieces of the enemy’s military equipment have been destroyed and seized in today's battles the head of state said that the Armenian army has suffered a major blow since 27 September.

“I would simply like to bring to your attention the list of Armenia’s destroyed and seized military equipment and hardware – 16 command posts, 196 tanks, 38 BM-21, one “Hurricane”, 10 self-propelled artillery units, including eight “Acacia”, two “Qvozdika”, 36 infantry fighting vehicles, 24 artillery batteries, 2 RM or air defense installations, two launch facilities of the “S-300” complex, 25 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems, two “Cube” anti-aircraft missile systems, four “Repellent” radio-technical barrier installation, 136 cannons, 56 mortars, one TOS-1A flame thrower, two radar stations, one “Kalchuga” antenna. In addition, 18 tanks, four artillery pieces, 22 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 mortars, four UAZ trucks, one excavators, 27 “Igla” complexes, one ZIL truck and nine GAZ trucks have been seized,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I should also say that not a single piece of military equipment belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is in the hands of the enemy,” Azerbaijani president said.