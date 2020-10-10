Azerbaijani president: No force in the world can turn us away from the right path

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

We have said this many times – leave our lands of your own accord. Implement UN Security Council resolutions or you will regret it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Do you think that Azerbaijan will put up with this situation? It will not! I have said this many times. Did you think that the Azerbaijani people would put up with these insults? They won’t! I have said this many times. But if you sit on our lands, poison our sacred land and then put forward claims against us – look at this impudence! We put them in their place. We showed them where they belong. We are chasing them so badly that they will never forget this sprint,” the head of state said.

“Today, battles are taking place along the entire frontline. Azerbaijan is strengthening its positions in all directions and we are forcing the aggressor to make peace. This is the main purpose of this operation. We have shown them that we are winning on the battlefield, internationally and politically. They saw our strength and they saw our determination. They saw that no force in the world can turn us away from the right path. No country in the world can influence our determination. Whoever else you beg, whoever else you kneel before, whoever else you implore – no-one can influence us! We are on the right path, we are winning, we are getting the upper hand and we will take back our lands! We will restore our territorial integrity!” Azerbaijani president said.