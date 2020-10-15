Armenian provocateurs spreading fake video footages on social media – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The video footage about the alleged cruel treatment of Azerbaijani servicemen towards Armenian prisoners of war has been recently disseminated on social networks, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Oct. 15.

"The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense states that these video footages, which are provocative in nature, were created by the Armenian provocateurs to attract the attention of the international community,” the statement said. “These video footages have nothing to do with the hostilities of Azerbaijani servicemen. We remind you once again that the Azerbaijani army acts in accordance with military law in compliance with the requirements of the Geneva Convention.”