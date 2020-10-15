Armenian armed forces’ missile, artillery strikes cause fires in civilian facilities - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Armenian armed forces continue causing destructions and fires in civilian infrastructure, hitting Azerbaijani dense residential territories, civilian facilities, including private and apartment buildings, and households using heavy artillery installations and rockets, in rude violation of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend on Oct. 15.

Thus, as the result of the shell strike by the Armenian troops, a part of a private house belonging to a citizen burnt in Tartar district. The rest of the house was protected from fire by the relevant forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations involved in the scene.

Moreover, fires broke out in two houses and a household facility belonging to different citizens in the Aghdam district due to the shellings. The nearby buildings were protected from fire by the firefighting brigades.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations operates in an enhanced mode at the moment. It is necessary to immediately call the “112” hotline of the ministry in case of any emergency.