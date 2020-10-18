Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics 18 October 2020 17:11 (UTC+04:00)
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

On October 18, the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Shentop, arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was built in honor of the chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of the two countries were flying.

Mustafa Shentop was met by First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijan parliament) Ali Huseynli and other officials.

Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
UNESCO Almaty and Qazaq Geography conclude memo
UNESCO Almaty and Qazaq Geography conclude memo
Kyrgyz CEC proposes to hold repeat parliamentary elections on Dec. 20
Kyrgyz CEC proposes to hold repeat parliamentary elections on Dec. 20
Kazakhstan to establish vaccines, serums manufacturing in co-op with Turkish company
Kazakhstan to establish vaccines, serums manufacturing in co-op with Turkish company
Loading Bars
Latest
UNESCO Almaty and Qazaq Geography conclude memo Kazakhstan 19:12
Search and rescue work in Azerbaijan’s Ganja over - Ministry of Emergency Situations Politics 19:09
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 19:06
Military equipment, ammunition of Armenian troops seized - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO) Politics 18:55
Azerbaijan unilaterally ready to transfer bodies of dead Armenian servicemen Politics 18:53
Azerbaijan flag flies in Khudaferin (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:51
Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day Politics 18:47
Territory in Khizi cleared of S-300 missile debris launched by Armenia - ANAMA Politics 18:46
527th regiment battalion of Armenian Armed Forces refuses to participate in battles - Defense Ministry Politics 18:46
About 200 unexploded ordnance and ammunition found - ANAMA Politics 18:46
First VP of Azerbaijan: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier and officer Politics 18:46
Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19 Business 17:23
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17:11
Azerbaijan's armed forces raise Azerbaijan's flag over ancient Khudaferin Bridge - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 16:53
Students from 20 schools in four large cities of Georgia to continue studies from home following coronavirus surge Georgia 16:42
Kyrgyz CEC proposes to hold repeat parliamentary elections on Dec. 20 Kyrgyzstan 16:41
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 18 Society 16:40
Missile shot by Armenian army neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khizi Politics 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 134 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:31
Implementation of investment project WHITE SAILS in Adjara going smoothly Georgia 15:02
Another tactical UAV of Armenia destroyed Politics 14:53
50 Azerbaijani political parties appeal to int’l organizations due to terrorist attack in Ganja Politics 14:49
Azerbaijani soldier captures positions of Armenian special forces (VIDEO) Politics 14:36
Armenian armed forces fire two shells at school in Azerbaijan’s Tartar Politics 14:22
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to France declines Turkey 14:19
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 14:10
First Vice-President: May the independence of Azerbaijan be eternal! Politics 14:09
Volume of tea leaves purchased in Iran announced Business 14:07
Commander of Armenian Armed Forces neutralized Politics 14:04
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani Aghdam region Politics 13:57
Another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia shot down - Defense Ministry Politics 13:46
Kazakhstan to establish vaccines, serums manufacturing in co-op with Turkish company Business 13:31
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of funds needed to increase steel ingot production Business 13:25
Azerbaijan remains committed to humanitarian ceasefire, yet reserves right for counter measures - MFA Politics 13:24
Armenia, after shameful defeat on battlefield, attacking Azerbaijani civilians - retired Turkish general Politics 13:23
Arak Science and Technology Park in Markazi Province of Iran expanding Business 13:14
Azerbaijani troops capture military unit of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 13:04
Armenia discloses number of servicemen killed by Azerbaijani army Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:59
Former Prime Minister of Romania sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 12:54
Armenia uses fighter aircraft to bomb positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces, says Azerbaijani top official Politics 12:47
Pakistani prime minister expresses support to Azerbaijan on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:45
Industrial producers in Iran to suffer if foreign currency rate goes up - official Business 12:44
Sale of electricity at IRENEX would profit power producers, union head says Oil&Gas 12:43
Azerbaijan continues to hope that int’l community won't remain indifferent to Armenian terror Politics 12:43
Iran's Maroun Oil and Gas Production Company opens tender to buy centrifugal electropump Tenders 12:34
Head of Boxed Ward at Tbilisi Hospital calls on population to follow regulations Georgia 12:31
Coronavirus' latest: 45,736 Kyrgyzstanis recovered Kyrgyzstan 12:19
Iran's Alborz Province produces majority of country's health products Business 12:18
Iran rejects rumors on smuggling of medicine to Iraq Society 12:14
Azerbaijan doesn't need military support of any country - Pakistani Foreign Ministry Politics 11:36
Armenia violates ceasefire regime on state border with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:25
Assistant to Azerbaijani president highlights missile attack on Ganja in interview to Al Jazeera (VIDEO) Politics 10:57
Armenian army attempts to attack directions of Agdare, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil Politics 10:53
Iranian currency rates for October 18 Finance 10:35
Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan strictly condemned shelling of Ganja Politics 10:26
Killing civilians and kids standard practice of Armenia's armed forces, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:21
Director of Georgian Infectious Hospital recommends to observe minimal regulations to evade strict restrictions Georgia 09:53
Erdogan announces additional 85 bcm of natural gas on Black Sea gas discovery site Turkey 09:53
Resident of Aghdam region injured as result of shelling by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Germany's COVID-19 cases soar by 5,587 to 361,974 Europe 09:30
Azerbaijani troops monitoring operational situation along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 08:52
104 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:15
5 injured in U.S. shopping center gas explosion US 07:39
Armenia does not respect new ceasefire - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:08
Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier Other News 06:15
France reports 32,427 new COVID-19 infections, hitting another one-day high Europe 05:29
British business groups sound alarm over no-deal Brexit Europe 04:51
Israel reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 302,770 in total Israel 04:19
Iran says UN arms embargo lifted Politics 03:28
Turkey reports 1,723 new COVID-19 patients, 345,678 in total Turkey 02:51
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 52 Russia 02:14
Armenian side once again spread false information - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 01:31
2nd round of Iran-Ukraine plane crash talks to start on Mon. Politics 01:22
Two foreign ministers test positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting Europe 00:45
Azerbaijani, Russian MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 00:03
Azerbaijan marks 29th independence anniversary Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani, Turkish MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 17 October 23:33
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on humanitarian truce starting Oct. 18 Politics 17 October 23:20
Armenia murdering children in Khojaly 30 years ago continues to do the same - Turkish Defense Ministry (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 22:58
Absence of diplomatic pressure on Armenia induces it to commit new crimes, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:50
Former Prime Minister of Moldova sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:32
President of Friends of Azerbaijan sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:32
Armenia is ought to stop attacking civilians and withdraw its occupying forces from Azerbaijani lands - Turkic Council (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 22:04
Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan issues appeal to constitutional justice institutions of world countries Politics 17 October 22:02
Putin, Prince Al Saud discuss coordination within OPEC+ Russia 17 October 21:46
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.62 mln Other News 17 October 20:50
Armenian S-125 anti-aircraft missile system disabled - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17 October 19:50
Armenian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17 October 19:48
Ganja is the heart of Azerbaijan. And, nobody will ever subdue staunch spirit of its residents! - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 19:41
Azerbaijan determines to liberate its lands from occupation - Assistant to President Politics 17 October 18:45
Volume of oil production from ACG and Shah Deniz fields announced Oil&Gas 17 October 18:44
Gas production increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 October 18:44
State terrorism in Armenia and total war against civilian population of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:36
Azerbaijan reveals volume of exported oil Oil&Gas 17 October 18:36
Armenia's attempts to use CSTO look doomed to failure – expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:35
Gold mining company AzerGold and Star Mining LLC sign contract Business 17 October 18:35
ACG accounts for largest volume of oil production in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 October 18:35
Azerbaijani army shows example of waging war in XXI century - Igor Korotchenko Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:34
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister discuss prospects of bilateral co-op with Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Business 17 October 18:34
Armenian armed forces' Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems was destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 17 October 18:28
All news