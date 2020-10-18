Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

On October 18, the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Shentop, arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was built in honor of the chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of the two countries were flying.

Mustafa Shentop was met by First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijan parliament) Ali Huseynli and other officials.