Missiles fired at Gabala launched from Gafan and Jermuk regions of Armenia, says assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan's gorgeous touristic center Gabala which is far away from theatre of military operations become target of Armenia's missile strike, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Missiles launched from Gafan and Jermuk regions of Armenia. Most likely Saddam Hussein used Scuds. Insanity of Armenia has no limits," he wrote.