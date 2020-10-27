If ceasefire continues and issue remains frozen again, this cannot suit us - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27



The first time the ceasefire entered into force on 10 October, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“My position was that this should be of a humanitarian nature, and we agreed to this in order to exchange the bodies of the dead, hostages and prisoners. However, less than a day later, Armenia flagrantly and insidiously violated the ceasefire by bombing Ganja at night. Then, on 17 October, a new ceasefire was declared. And again, Armenia violated it two minutes later,” the head of state said.

“This morning, at 8 o'clock, a new proposal came in. But when I inquired about at 9 o'clock in the morning, Armenia violated the ceasefire a few minutes later by firing on Tartar district again. However, I have instructed the Azerbaijani army again to show restraint for the time being and not to succumb to provocations. My position is known to my people. This issue must be resolved either by the military or by peaceful means. I suggested: if you want a peaceful solution, well, we will stop. But we must be told immediately that Armenia is leaving our lands. A timetable should be provided – after how many days they would leave a particular district, after how many days they would leave the next district, and after how many days they would leave other districts. A timetable should be provided. Has Armenia provided this timetable? It has not. This being the case, if the ceasefire continues and the issue remains frozen again, this cannot suit us,” the Azerbaijani president said.