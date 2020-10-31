President Aliyev in answer to journalist's question on democracy: We look how in Europe you beat protesters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

We look how in Europe you beat protesters, you beat them by forces. You bring dogs and this is considered democracy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to German ARD TV channel, Trend reports.

-Would you call Azerbaijan an example for democracy?

--No, no, never. Would you call your country an example for democracy?

-Somehow yes.

-But you ban opposition rallies.

-No, actually not.

-Yes, yes. Those extremists who wanted to have a rally, I forgot the name. You banned them.

-I don’t know about that. I mean even during those corona times they were doing demonstrations.

-No. it was before corona times. We are not, and we do not pretend to be. But there are countries which pretend to be, but they killed protesters. Do you know how many people were killed during these yellow-vest protests? Do you know? More than ten killed.

-But we are not talking about France.

-No, no, let’s talk about Europe.

-About Azerbaijan…

-No, let’s talk about those who pretend to be democrats. We are not pretending. Yes, we have shortcomings.

-I will ask Mr. Macron about this.

-But those who kill protesters, who kill protestors on the street, ten of them killed. We look how in Europe you beat protesters, you beat them by forces. You bring dogs and this is considered democracy.