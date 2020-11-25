We have destroyed Armenian fascism - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

I repeat, and I will say this every time that our victory is not only a victory over the Armenian state. We have also destroyed Armenian fascism, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“There are large forest areas in Kalbajar district. There are 24,000 hectares of forests in Kalbajar district. This is our great asset. The hated enemy cut down, looted and sold these trees. Look at the ugly things they have been doing in recent days, burning forests, creating an environmental catastrophe. These thieves cut down forests and take them to Armenia for sale. They burn down houses they did not build. They entered the houses of the people of Kalbajar, broke into them and lived there. They burn down schools and kill animals they can't take with them. See who we were facing, what savages we were facing! I repeat, and I will say this every time that our victory is not only a victory over the Armenian state. We have also destroyed Armenian fascism,” the head of state said.