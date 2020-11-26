Full text of Azerbaijani parliament’s statement against French Senate’s resolution disclosed (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:49)

The full text of the statement of the Azerbaijani parliament in response to the resolution "Need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" adopted by the French Senate has been made public, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The Azerbaijani parliament made the statement in connection with the resolution adopted on November 25, 2020 by the French Senate as a result of the instigation of certain Turkophobic and Islamophobic political circles, as well as Armenian ethnic groups operating in France.

“An end was put to the existence of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" on November 20, 2020, illegally created in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in 1988-1994 and not recognized by any country,” the statement said.