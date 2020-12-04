French Ambassador to Azerbaijan to be summoned to Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added first version on 10:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan will be summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The French ambassador will be summoned to the Azerbaijani MFA regarding the adoption by the National Assembly of France of an unjustified and biased resolution, and a strong protest from the Azerbaijani side will be brought to him, said the ministry.

The MFA said that the adoption of the resolution "Protection of the Armenian People and Christian Communities of Europe and the East" is another manifestation of the unjustified, unfriendly and provocative activities of the French parliament.