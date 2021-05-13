Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Politics 13 May 2021 19:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The "Kharibulbul" music festival, held on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on Jidir Duzu plain of the country’s cultural capital Shusha, has wrapped up with a gala concert.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva listened to the performances of festival participants.

The gala concert featured performances by People's Artists Rauf Abdullayev, Yalchin Adigozalov, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov and the Uzeyir Hajibayli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra conducted by Murtuza Bulbul, the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella under the artistic direction of People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova. Also featuring in the concert were works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Alakbar Taghiyev, Muslim Magomayev, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, Vasif Adigozalov and other composers.

The performances by People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Azerin, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Alikhan Samadov, Farhad Badalbayli, Mansum Ibrahimov, Murad Adigozalzade, Natig Shirinov, Polad Bulbuloglu, Samir Jafarov, Teyyub Aslanov, Yusif Eyvazov, Honored Artists Fargana Gasimova, Miralam Miralamov, Sahib Pashazade, Shahriyar Imanov, Shirzad Fataliyev and others were also acclaimed by the audience.

The concert featured the screening of a video clip showing national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev’s words about the occupied territories: "I want to go to Shusha together with you. We will go there, believe me we will. Shusha is the pupil of the eye for Azerbaijan, a source of pride for every Azerbaijani. Shusha is a symbol of our culture and history. Shusha is dear to everyone. But Shusha is not alone – the mountains of Lachin are also very dear. We can never live without Lachin. A beautiful city such as Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, the springs of Kalbajar, that hot water spring of Kalbajar. We cannot live without them." Also demonstrated in the video was the statement of the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev he had made during an address to the nation on the day of the liberation of Shusha, 8 November 2020. "I am happy to have fulfilled my father's will. We have liberated Shusha! This is a great victory! The souls of our martyrs and of the Great Leader are happy today! Let your eyes be clear, Azerbaijan! Let your eyes be clear, Azerbaijanis of the world! Dear Shusha, you are free! Dear Shusha, we are back! Dear Shusha, we will revive you! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

The "Kharibulbul" music festival, held for the first time after the liberation of lands by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, ended with a collective performance of the song "Azerbaijan" by artists.

After the concert, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the artists participating in the festival. Everyone chanted "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" on the Jidir Duzu plain.

x x x

On 12 May, on the first day of the "Kharibulbul" music festival, the music compositions of different peoples living in Azerbaijan were demonstrated in the concert themed "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijani music". With their performances, music groups and performers of different nations living in different regions of the country conveyed the message to the whole world that everyone, regardless of nationality or religion, has a single homeland. Speaking at the opening of the festival, President Ilham Aliyev said: "All peoples in Azerbaijan live in an atmosphere of friendship, brotherhood and solidarity, and this 44-day war has once again shown that there is national unity and solidarity in our country. It is no coincidence that the first festival will feature representatives of the peoples living in Azerbaijan. So we are sending another message to the whole world from here, from Shusha, from our ancient land."

At the end of the 44-day war the heroic Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President and victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev managed to liberate lands occupied by Armenia and restore territorial integrity. At present, large-scale construction projects are being implemented in the liberated territories. These projects include the restoration of liberated territories, administrative, historical and cultural monuments, as well as the reinstatement of cultural events and traditions that have not been held in Azerbaijani historical lands for years. So the lands liberated from occupation are also reviving spiritually. The "Kharibulbul" music festival held on the Jidir Duzu plain on 12-13 May is graphic evidence of that.

Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
COVID-19 cases decrease in 80 Turkish provinces in a week
COVID-19 cases decrease in 80 Turkish provinces in a week
Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify
Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify
Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
COVID-19 cases decrease in 80 Turkish provinces in a week Turkey 19:57
Tajikistan delegation to visit Uzbekistan on May 14 Uzbekistan 19:13
Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify Other News 19:03
Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn World 18:43
Azerbaijani president got touched by National leader Heydar Aliyev's words about Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 18:09
Azerbaijani president once again says at Jidir Plain in Shusha - Karabakh is Azerbaijan! (VIDEO) Politics 18:04
EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India Europe 17:51
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall US 17:47
Gaza flare-up further weakens shekel Israel 17:30
Georgia increases aviation fuel imports Oil&Gas 17:21
Iran ready to have closer ties with Saudi Arabia, FM says Business 16:59
Azerbaijan’s import of goods from Italy down Business 16:48
Iran talks insurance data in its mining sector Finance 16:47
Turkish ministry discloses volume of cargo handled through Mersin port Turkey 16:42
Georgia adopts new rule on forest use Business 16:41
Kazakh Senate adopts document on economic relations with Kyrgyzstan, within EAEU Kazakhstan 16:08
Volume of chemical products exported by Turkey to Azerbaijan disclosed Turkey 16:08
KazTransOil completes connecting newly constructed sections to Uzen-Atyrau-Samara pipeline Oil&Gas 15:40
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 15:36
Russian Bright Way Group to set up pharmaceutical plant in North Kazakhstan Business 15:34
Georgia sees decrease in amount of local small companies Business 15:25
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase of chemical products Tenders 15:23
Kazakhstan's exports to Latvia decrease Business 15:21
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture goods output Business 15:19
A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, other actions were taking place here - President Aliyev Politics 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev meets with journalists in Shusha Politics 15:08
Georgia establishes its first avocado farm Business 15:04
Tender for park construction opens in Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region Tenders 14:41
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Georgia from Turkey Turkey 14:40
Turkey’s export of steel to US soars Turkey 14:39
UNIDO talks current global projects in Kazakhstan Business 14:37
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 14:37
Power transmission line of Turkmenistan's Mary State Power Plant ready for commissioning Oil&Gas 14:33
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 14:28
Turkmenistan intends to increase pace of oil production Oil&Gas 14:28
SOCAR to operate exports of Rosneft’s oil products to Ukraine - sources Oil&Gas 14:24
Trade ministry discloses volume of electrical goods exported by Turkey to Germany Turkey 14:22
Volume of electrical goods exported by Turkey to Russia disclosed Turkey 14:22
India Fastest In World To Administer 17 Crore Vaccine Doses In 114 Days: Centre Other News 14:22
Azerbaijan’s import of goods from Germany down Business 14:21
Forex reserves surge by $32.29 bn in six months: RBI Other News 14:19
How IAF, Navy have pressed transport planes, ships to bring Covid relief to India Other News 14:09
India received $83 billion in remittances in 2020: World Bank report Other News 14:03
American India Foundation raises $25 million for Covid-19 assistance to India Other News 14:02
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha presents medical equipment to India Other News 14:02
Lemonade tanks as Texas freeze hits Q1 results Israel 13:48
Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 13:30
Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talks Politics 13:27
AZAL to Trial IATA Travel Pass in Azerbaijan Society 13:26
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:18
Georgia sees decrease in revenues from foreign tourism Finance 13:11
Azerbaijani president visits Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 13:09
External merchandise trade of Georgia up Business 13:05
UNIDO, Gov't of Uzbekistan consulting to explore potential project ideas Business 12:57
Italy fines Google $123 mln for abuse of dominant position US 12:54
Georgia reports 776 new cases of coronavirus for May 13 Georgia 12:45
Armenians destroyed many mosques during occupation of Azerbaijani lands Politics 12:38
Turkey’s export of steel to Uzbekistan up Turkey 12:28
Georgia takes steps to increase availability of agricultural land for farmers Business 12:28
Turkey’s export of ready-made clothes to Iran up Turkey 12:26
Iran ready to return to its JCPOA obligations, MFA official hints Nuclear Program 12:24
Azerbaijani ferry delivers modern equipment to Turkmenistan Business 12:23
Turkey’s export of cement to Kazakhstan up Turkey 12:21
Azerbaijan discloses composition of national gymnastics team for competitions in Bulgaria Society 12:19
Caucasian Muslims Office chairman talks about new mosque in Azerbaijan’s Shusha Society 12:19
Kazakhstan needs to ensure environmental sustainability of extractive industries - UNIDO Business 12:07
Rolls-Royce sticks to guidance for 2021 Europe 11:50
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Finance 11:48
Azerbaijani people won Second Karabakh War thanks to unity - Caucasian Muslims Office Society 11:42
Turkmenistan takes part in adoption of documents within "Central Asia-China" meeting Business 11:39
Very happy to participate in Khary Bulbul festival in Shusha – Azerbaijani people's artist Politics 11:31
Azerbaijan’s import of pharmaceutical products increases Business 11:21
Kazakhstan, France agree on roadmap for economic co-op until 2030 Kazakhstan 11:21
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Oil&Gas 11:15
RCEP An Unbalanced Trade Agreement: Piyush Goyal Other News 11:12
Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship Other News 11:10
IEA expects Azerbaijan to raise oil output in Q2 Oil&Gas 11:01
India's Merchandise Exports Can Hit $400 This Year Says Piyush Goyal Other News 10:54
Azerbaijan’s average compliance with OPEC+ deal up - IEA Oil&Gas 10:53
Festive prayer performed at Teze Pir mosque in Azerbaijan’s Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:30
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 10:21
Global biofuel production to recover to 2019 level in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:20
More than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day Other News 10:15
Central Bank of Azerbaijan allocates funds to support its website Business 10:15
Snam sees increase in net financial debt Oil&Gas 10:01
LNG market remains one of highest emitters of carbon globally Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani ombudsman appeals to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Politics 09:44
Baku to host Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships for first time (VIDEO) Society 09:32
Festive prayer due to holy month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city (VIDEO) Politics 09:19
UN Security Council may meet on Palestinian-Israeli confrontation on May 14 - source Other News 08:51
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates all Muslims of world on Ramadan holiday from Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 08:34
Transshipment of goods by Azerbaijani ports down in 1Q2021 Transport 08:23
Israel hits Turkish TV office in Gaza Turkey 08:16
WHO Director-General vaccinated against coronavirus Other News 08:01
Brazil sees nearly 2,500 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 07:29
UN Secretary General calls for de-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict Other News 06:51
Australia installs record number of solar panels Other News 06:14
Bitcoin down more than 15% to $46,800 Finance 05:36
EU launches zero pollution action plan Europe 04:57
Norway removes AstraZeneca from COVID-19 vaccination program Europe 04:24
All news