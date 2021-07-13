Azerbaijan put forward number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against pandemic - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

As the chair of the NAM, Azerbaijan put forward a number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format, Trend reports.

“In October 2019, Azerbaijan successfully held the 18th NAM Summit in Baku where we took over the chairmanship,” the president said. “In my statement at the Summit, I stressed that Azerbaijan would take tangible steps to protect the legitimate interests of the NAM countries in the international arena, and to defend justice and international law.”

“Azerbaijan had adopted a comprehensive and ambitious Action Plan for its chairmanship,” President Aliyev added. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, bringing with it new realities and challenges. However, we were able to react to the new situation quickly and adequately. We concentrated our efforts on developing effective and united international response of the Movement to the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“In this regard, as the chair of the NAM, Azerbaijan put forward a number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic,” the president said. “We initiated and held the Summit of the Contact Group of the NAM on 4 May 2020. Along with the cross-regional membership of the Contact Group, the Online Summit was also attended by the UN Secretary General, the President of the UN General Assembly, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Chairman of the African Union Commission, the High Representative of the European Union and Vice-President of the European Commission.”

“As a practical outcome of the NAM Online Summit, a database encompassing the basic humanitarian and medical needs of NAM Member States was created,” the president said. “The World Health Organization uses this database as a reference point for identifying the existing needs of NAM Member States in addressing the pandemic.”

“During the Summit, I suggested, on behalf of the NAM, the convening of the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to coronavirus at the level of the heads of state and government,” President Aliyev added. “Overall, more than 150 UN Member States supported this initiative and the Special Session took place on 3-4 December 2020.”

“Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries, including NAM countries, to support their fight against the pandemic,” the president said. “Azerbaijan has also made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million, half of which was earmarked for the NAM Member States.”