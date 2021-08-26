Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Moldova's independence, Trend reports.

"Dear Madame President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Moldova.

The current level of Azerbaijan-Moldova relations with good traditions is pleasing. I am confident that we will continue to spare no effort to strengthen our friendly relations and deepen our joint cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Moldova everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.