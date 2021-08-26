Azerbaijani people to live proudly as citizens of victorious country - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani people will live proudly as citizens of the victorious country and as victorious people since now, the country's President Ilham Aliyev said at the ceremony of providing apartments and cars to families of martyrs, veterans, and heroes of the war, Trend reports.
