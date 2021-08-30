Armenia's provocations threaten peace in region - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia's provocations pose a threat to peace in the region, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports on Aug.30.

According to Aliyeva, Azerbaijan is still facing military provocations of Armenia.

"The fact that Armenia still hasn’t withdrawn its military formations from Azerbaijani territories, provocations by Armenian sabotage groups are a very big threat for the restoration of peace in the region," she noted.