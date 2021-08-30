Azerbaijan to give adequate response to Armenian provocations - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

Trend:

The Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov ordered to give an adequate response to provocations of Armenia, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, on August 30, a service meeting was held under Hasanov’s leadership at the Central Command Post, which was attended by the deputy ministers, commanders of the troops, chiefs of the main departments and services.

Besides, commanders of military units and divisions deployed in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, in 2020, also took part in the meeting through video communication.

The minister informed the meeting participants about the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, and noted that the reforms in the army will continue.