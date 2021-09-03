President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan on Rosh Hashanah
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah on September 3, Trend reports.
