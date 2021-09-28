Azerbaijan shares details of general work on de-mining liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has cleared an area of 5,430 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance from Nov.10, 2020 to Sept.28, 2021, Trend reports citing the message of the Working Group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance from the liberated territories of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters.

During a regular meeting of the abovementioned group, it became known that a total of 24,925 mines and unexploded ordnance have been found and neutralized on Azerbaijani liberated lands (from Armenian occupation) since Nov.10, 2020.

Since early 2021, an area of 4,854 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, 14,884 mines and unexploded ordnance have been found and neutralized.

In the course of the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Defense stated that from Sept.1 to Sept. 23, engineering troops cleared an area of 1,119 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance in liberated Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Gubadly districts.

In Jabrayil, Zangilan and Fuzuli districts, the process of de-mining sown areas for perennial crops has been completed. In Gubadly, mine clearance on an area of 91 is nearing completion. The clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance was completed on an area of 1,628.626 hectares.