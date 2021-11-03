President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (UPDATE)

Politics 3 November 2021 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

details added (first version posted on 18:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies of Saudi Arabia Turki Al Faisal.

They said that the 8th Global Baku Forum to be held under the motto “The world after COVID-19” is a global platform for discussing many important issues, and described the arrival of a large number of guests in Baku to participate in the event despite the pandemic as an indication of interest in this forum and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the fruitful cooperation of Saudi Arabia`s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies with Azerbaijan`s relevant bodies.

