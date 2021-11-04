Azerbaijan exported more than 14 bcm of gas via SGC over 10 months of 2021 – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan exported more than 14 billion cubic meters of gas via South Gas Corridor over 10 months of 2021, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

The president said Azerbaijani gas was supplied to consumers in Georgia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria and Greece.

"About half of the this volume was received by consumers in Europe," the head of state said.