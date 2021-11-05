President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talks with President of Uzbekistan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted Nov. 5 at 19:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

On November 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ahead of the inauguration day.

At the beginning of the conversation, the President of Azerbaijan sincerely congratulated the President of Uzbekistan on his convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his activities aimed at ensuring peace and prosperity of the Uzbek people.

The Uzbek President also sincerely congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the upcoming Victory Day, and extended his wishes for peace and progress. The head of state thanked for the congratulations.

During the conversation, the sides discussed topical issues of strengthening the Uzbek-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation. The heads of state hailed the continuous dynamics of mutual trade indicators and the increase in the number of joint projects in various sectors of the economy. The launch of car production in the city of Hajigabul this year, and the projects in the fields of agriculture and silk production were underlined as examples of successful cooperation.

It was noted that the national industrial exhibition of Uzbekistan will be held in Baku next month. Preparations are underway for the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council.

The sides also discussed the collaboration in the field of transport and communications, as well as the resumption of flights between the capitals. They stressed the importance of holding joint cultural and humanitarian events in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan on a regular basis.

The presidents exchanged views on the most important aspects of regional cooperation, including the agenda of the upcoming Summit of the Turkish Council. The schedule of high-level meetings was reviewed.