Secretary General of TURKSOY congratulates President Ilham Aliyev with Victory Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kasseinov sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
