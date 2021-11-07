Secretary General of TURKSOY congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day UPDATE

details added (first version posted on 17:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, on behalf of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and on my own behalf, it is with the sincerest feelings that I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on 8 November – Victory Day," the message said.

"This glorious Victory, won under the leadership of Your Excellency, has demonstrated the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people to the whole world," the message said.

"I am sure that this Victory will make a great contribution to the future development of fraternal Azerbaijan, and the destroyed historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh will soon be restored and integrated into world culture under your leadership," the message said.

"I do hope that the ties between TURKSOY and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of culture will continue to develop, so that the people of Azerbaijan always live in the conditions of independence and peace under the wise and decisive leadership of Your Excellency," the message said.