Now it is necessary to look ahead to reach settlement in South Caucasus - Russian expert (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 12:18)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
It is necessary to look ahead to reach the settlement in the South Caucasus, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, expert Sergei Markov said during a press conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on Nov. 13, Trend reports.
The expert added that the main purpose of the visit is to arrive in Karabakh region and review the restoration process there.
"Numerous participants from the Russian side, as well as MPs from Azerbaijan and experts visited Shusha,” Markov said, adding that some interesting initiatives were voiced at the conference.
