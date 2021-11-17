Recent events on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia testify to importance of rapid demarcation – Russia’s MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The recent events on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia testify to the importance of launching the delimitation and demarcation processes rapidly, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Russia holds talks with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to solve the situation peacefully,” spokesperson said.

Zakharova said that the Russian defense minister held phone talks with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

“As a result of these mediation efforts, clashes have ceased since yesterday evening,” spokesperson said. “We continue to work together to ease the tension.”

Zakharova said that Moscow calls on both sides to show restraint, prevent new incidents and resolve all disputes only through political and diplomatic means.

“We are ready to continue to assist the sides in the interests of maintaining peace and stability in the region,” Zakharova added.