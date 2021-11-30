Head of EU delegation expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko expressed condolences over the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the crash of helicopter of State Border Service of Azerbaijan today. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and we wish quick recovery to those injured," said the head of EU Delegation.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.