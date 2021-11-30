Head of EU delegation expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko expressed condolences over the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the crash of helicopter of State Border Service of Azerbaijan today. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and we wish quick recovery to those injured," said the head of EU Delegation.
A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Any outside influence as cause of helicopter crash out of question - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva give instructions on burial of those killed in helicopter crash
Oxford University says no evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to families of those killed in crash of military helicopter of State Border Service
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee comments on alleged reduction of $300 limit for orders from abroad