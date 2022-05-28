Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's working visit to Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. On May 28, the working visit of the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Republic of Azerbaijan ended, Trend reports.

In honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries fluttered, a guard of honor was lined up.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented with memorable gifts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.