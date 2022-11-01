Azerbaijani Land Forces' Commando military unit holds tactical exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. According to the combat training plan of the Land Forces, tactical exercises were held with the involvement of the Operations Commando military unit’s personnel, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the plan of the exercise, the area of a possible provocation by an imaginary enemy's sabotage group was determined on the basis of intelligence data. The commandos left the points of permanent deployment and moved to the operational area to suppress the possible provocation.

Having advanced into the depths of the operational area, the commandos successfully fulfilled the tasks of identifying and surrounding temporary shelters and neutralizing the imaginary enemy.

The primary objectives of the exercises are to improve the military personnel’s small arms handling skills and tactical abilities in mountainous areas, as well as further improve the combat capability of Operations Commando units.