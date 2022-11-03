Azerbaijan to create model of post-conflict construction - New Azerbaijan Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The model of post-conflict construction in Azerbaijan is in the center of attention of the whole world, Deputy Chairman, Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov said, Trend reports on November 3.

He made the remark during an event organized by the Party together with Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan (CAERC) on the topic "The model of post-conflict construction under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-In-Chief President Ilham Aliyev" dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war.

According to him, based on the reality created by Azerbaijan, main principles of the peace agenda have been determined.

"The opening of Zangazur corridor means the formation of broad and multifaceted cooperation. It's a great pride for every Azerbaijani to live and work in this glorious period of its history," Budagov said.