Azerbaijan prevented large scale cyberattacks by Armenia during Second Karabakh War - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Large-scale cyberattacks by Armenia were successfully prevented during the second Karabakh War, Trend reports citing the article of Head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev published today in "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

The article noted that Azerbaijan's State Security Service, mobilizing all forces and means to prevent terrorist and provocative plans and intentions of the enemy, provided comprehensive support within the limits of its authority, contributing to the victory of the Azerbaijani army.

According to Nagiyev, large-scale attacks from Armenia in cyberspace and disinformation activities against Azerbaijan were successfully suppressed during the war.

He noted that the obtained timely intelligence played a crucial role in preventing enemy attacks, conducting successful combat operations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and liberation of certain settlements with minimal losses.