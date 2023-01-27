EU makes post in Azerbaijani in connection with attack on embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Spokesman of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano has made a publication in Azerbaijani on his Twitter page in connection with the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"The EU expresses its condolences to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable," the publication reads.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.