Results of 44-day war recognized by international community - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The results of the 44-day war have been accepted by the international community, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"We fought the war. And the results of the war have been accepted by international community and by Armenian society. And the best indicator to that was the new mandate which Armenian population gave to Prime Minister. That was the mandate for peace. Therefore, we need to look to the future," President Ilham Aliyev said.