Reconstruction projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur - one of top priorities for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The reconstruction projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are one of the top priority areas for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Mohammad Suleiman Al-Jasiri, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the East-West transport corridor, digital transformation and renewable energy fields also occupied an important place in the economic development of Azerbaijan, noting that a large number of partners and investors were already involved and would be involved in the projects being implemented in these areas.