Azerbaijani MoD holds meeting with media representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A meeting has been held with a group of media representatives of various information agencies preparing articles on military patriotism in Azerbaijan within the Defense Ministry’s Communication Strategy, approved by the relevant order of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via the ministry.

Participants of the meeting held with the support of the Media Development Agency, conducted a detailed exchange of opinions on the further development of cooperation with journalists, the content of military publications, and the prevention of the spread of a military secret.

Representatives of the ministry’s Main Department for Personnel briefed the journalists on protecting military and state secrets and other issues.

In the end, proposals on current cooperation with media entities and prospective issues were heard.

Previously, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry successfully fulfilled the communication strategy in 2022.