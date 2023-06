BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) congratulated the Azerbaijani people on June 15 - National Salvation Day, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of 15 June - National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Azerbaijani people and commemorate with deep respect the National Leader of the country Heydar Aliyev," said the publication on OTS Twitter page.