Azerbaijan and Slovenia have a lot to offer each other - Slovenian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan and Slovenia have a lot to offer each other, said President of Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar, addressing the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports.

“it is never so good that it cannot be even better. I think that sometimes, even my country is closing itself to a European Union bubble. But the world is wide and big. We have to expand the friendship and cooperation to other countries as well. I am pretty sure that Azerbaijan has a lot to offer to Slovenia and Slovenia has a lot to offer to Azerbaijan as well,” she said.

Earlier, Slovenian foreign ministry told Trend that the country sees such economy areas as green technologies and recycling, renewable energy sources, telecommunication and ICT, chemical and pharmaceutical industry, construction and engineering as perspective in expanding bilateral economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“The Slovenian-Azerbaijani Business Council, established in 2016, as well as the Slovenian-Azerbaijani Friendship Society in Slovenia’s Nova Gorica town can also make a significant contribution to fostering mutual cooperation,” said the ministry.