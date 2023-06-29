Azerbaijani ambassador to France condemns attack on AzTV employees in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva has condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani Television (AzTV) crew in Paris, Trend reports.

"We will take appropriate measures to identify and punish those who committed these actions against journalistic activities," the ambassador wrote on her Twitter page.

The employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (owning AzTV channel) were attacked during filming of protest rallies in France. As a result, the reporter and cameraman were injured, and the camera was taken away and broken. When the AzTV employees demanded the return of the camera, they were threatened with a weapon.

The protests began after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France.